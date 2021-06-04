Quantcast
Criminal Practice – 'Fighting words' conviction vacated despite epithet

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 4, 2021

Where the defendant’s use of the N-word constituted “abusive language” under Virginia’s “fighting words” statute, but the government offered no evidence that two African American individuals responded violently to the hateful slur or that a reasonable person in their positions would have done so, the conviction was vacated. Background This case requires the court to determine whether ...

