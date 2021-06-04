Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Demand for office space starting to inch back up in S.C. cities (access required)

Demand for office space starting to inch back up in S.C. cities (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 4, 2021

Demand for office space is starting to inch back up across the state with owner and investor interest in purchasing office space exceeding supply in the Upstate, according to a Q1 market report from Cushman & Wakefield and Thalhimer. Unemployment rates in the Greenville and Spartanburg metro areas have reached a respective 4.6% and 5.1% — around 1% ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo