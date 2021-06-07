Quantcast
Lawyers in the News – June 7 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 7, 2021

Virginia “Ginny” Bozeman has joined Turner Padget, of counsel in the litigation practice group in the firm’s Columbia office. Bozeman focuses her practice on defending physicians, physician practices, and hospitals in medical malpractice litigation and previously practiced in Tennessee for 17 years. Ryan Pasquini has joined Bannister, Wyatt & Stalvey in Greenville. Pasquini practices in the ...

