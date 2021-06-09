Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / COA upholds $1.6M judgment in castle doctrine case  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 9, 2021

  South Carolina’s “stand your ground” law provides protection from civil lawsuits for law-abiding citizens who justifiably use deadly force in certain situations, but only if the defendant first files a motion for pretrial immunity, the state’s Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled in a matter of first impression.   The June 2 decision affirms a Charleston County master-in-equity's order awarding $1.6 million to the estate of a man who was shot and killed at a cookout, finding that the defendant wasn’t entitled to self-defense ...

