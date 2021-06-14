Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / For-life sex offender status ruled unconstitutional  (access required)

For-life sex offender status ruled unconstitutional  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 14, 2021

  Lifelong registration on the state’s sex offender registry is unconstitutional in the absence of judicial review to assess an individual’s risk of reoffending, a unanimous South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled.   The June 9 decision affirms a Richland County Circuit Court finding that while there is a legitimate governmental interest in requiring offenders to register under the state’s Sex Offender ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo