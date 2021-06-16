Quantcast
4th Circuit recognizes multiple paths to same-sex Title VII claim  (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson June 16, 2021

The 4th U.S. Court of Appeals has revived a worker’s claim of same-sex sexual harassment, joining its sister circuits in holding that such plaintiffs aren’t limited to three distinct evidentiary options to make their claims.  Chazz Roberts was hired as a “dive tender,” or diver’s assistant, by Glenn Industrial in July 2015. He received and signed ...

