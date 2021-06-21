Quantcast
CLC is watching attorneys like a hawk, lawsuit claims  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 21, 2021

  A South Carolina attorney has filed a lawsuit accusing the state’s Commission on Lawyer Conduct of trying to squelch his free speech—and his hawk screech.  John Hawkins, who has four HawkLaw offices across the state, alleges that the CLC is threatening to sanction him for his high-flying advertisements and communications through “the force and power of the [Office of Disciplinary Counsel] process,” violating his First Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment rights to free expression.  Hawkins ...

