Home / Top Legal News / HIPAA doesn’t create private right of action  (access required)

By: Paul Fletcher June 21, 2021

An inmate whose doctor disclosed his HIV status to others within earshot of their conversation doesn’t have a private right of action based on the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in an issue of first impression.  The 4th Circuit joined other circuits in ...

