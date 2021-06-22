Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Crash caused by duck crossing leads to $750K settlement  (access required)

By: David Baugher June 22, 2021

A motorcyclist will receive a $750,000 settlement after she was hit by a truck while she was idling because the traffic ahead of her had halted to let ducks cross the road, her attorney reports.  Mark Bringardner of Bringardner Injury Law Firm and Joye Law Firm in North Charleston reports that his client, Melanie Norris, suffered significant injuries in the ...

