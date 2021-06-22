Quantcast
Isle of Palms attorney suspended over Facebook posts (access required)

By: David Donovan June 22, 2021

Attorney: David Paul Traywick Location: Isle of Palms Bar membership: Member since 2009 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for six months on June 18, retroactive to the date of his interim suspension. Background: Beginning in June 2020, the ODC received complaints from 46 individuals regarding statements Traywick made on his Facebook page, which was public—meaning his ...

