Attorneys – Discipline – Definite Suspension – Facebook Comments – Intent to Incite

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 23, 2021

The respondent-attorney’s public Facebook comments about George Floyd tended to bring the legal profession into disrepute, violated the letter and spirit of the Lawyer’s Oath, and constitute grounds for discipline. We accept the agreement for discipline by consent and suspend respondent from the practice of law in this state for six months, retroactive to his interim ...

