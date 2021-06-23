Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – CSC with a Minor – Hearsay – Excited Utterance – iPad Porn – Sentencing – Statutory Amendment (access required)

Criminal Practice – CSC with a Minor – Hearsay – Excited Utterance – iPad Porn – Sentencing – Statutory Amendment (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 23, 2021

Where (1) only 30 minutes had passed since the child victim had been sexually assaulted by her father, (2) the victim would have been under significant stress and emotional strain after having finally reported years of abuse by her father, and (3) a police sergeant testified that the victim was crying, her eyes were red, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo