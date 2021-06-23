Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Murder – Accident Defense – Jury Instructions – Unlawful Actions (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 23, 2021

Where defendant claims that he accidentally shot the victim during an illegal drug deal, and where the trial court charged the jury that unlawful activity by defendant could foreclose his accident defense, we agree with our Court of Appeals that the trial court adequately instructed the jury on proximate cause, despite defendant’s argument that the ...

