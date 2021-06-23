Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance – Municipal – Risk Financing Fund – ‘Occurrence’ – Police Shooting (access required)

Insurance – Municipal – Risk Financing Fund – ‘Occurrence’ – Police Shooting (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 23, 2021

Under a coverage contract between the Town of Cottageville and the Municipal Insurance and Risk Financing Fund, the town’s commission of four wrongful acts constituted four occurrences, allowing the plaintiff to recover more than the liability limit of $1,000,000. In this declaratory judgment action, we reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision as to the amount of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo