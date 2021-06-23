Quantcast
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Leesville attorney suspended for three years (access required)

Leesville attorney suspended for three years (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 23, 2021

Attorney: William Gary White III Location: Leesville Bar membership: Member since 1976 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on June 23 Background: White was suspended from the practice of law for 90 days in 2011. At the time, White was representing a client who was incarcerated. White was reinstated to the practice of law ...

