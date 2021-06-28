Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – NC legislators can’t intervene in voter-ID law case (access required)

Civil Practice – NC legislators can’t intervene in voter-ID law case (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 28, 2021

Where the North Carolina Attorney General is already representing the state’s interests in defending its voter-ID law and there was no evidence he lacked the “incentive” to robustly litigate on behalf of the law, the district court did not err in denying two motions to intervene filed by the leaders of the North Carolina House ...

