Home / Top Legal News / "Incendiary" Facebook posts prompt six-month suspension

"Incendiary" Facebook posts prompt six-month suspension

By: David Donovan June 28, 2021

  An Isle of Palms attorney has consented to a six-month suspension from the practice of law as a consequence of a series of offensive comments posted on Facebook.  Starting in June 2020, the Office of Disciplinary Counsel received complaints from 46 separate individuals regarding statements that attorney David Traywick had made on his Facebook page. At ...

