By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 28, 2021

Where there was no existing “job sharing” position available for the pharmaceutical sales representative in the district, the company had no duty to create one in order to reasonably accommodate her disability. Although the company had previously permitted her to share a position, it was not required to do so again. Background Janet Perdue sued Sanofi-Aventis US ...

