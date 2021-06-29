Quantcast
Limited lay testimony by expert wasn't bolstering

By: David Donovan June 29, 2021

  A childhood trauma therapist who testified both as an expert in characteristics of child trauma and child sexual abuse dynamics and also as the treating therapist of a young girl who testified that she had been sexually abused didn’t impermissibly bolster the girl’s trial testimony, the South Carolina Supreme Court has unanimously ruled, overturning a ...

