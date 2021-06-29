Quantcast
Supreme Court narrows Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 29, 2021

BY HANNAH T. JOSEPH In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that an individual “exceeds authorized access” in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act when “he accesses a computer with authorization but then obtains information located in particular areas of the computer—such as files, folders, or databases—that are off limits to ...

