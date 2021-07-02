Quantcast
Criminal Practice – CSC with a Minor – Expert/Treating Therapist – No Bolstering – Abuse of Discretion Standard

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 2, 2021

We review this case under an abuse of discretion standard. The fact that the minor complainant’s therapist testified first as an expert, laying out the characteristics of abuse, did not render her subsequent testimony as a treating therapist improper bolstering of the minor’s credibility. We reverse our Court of Appeals’ opinion, which overturned defendant’s conviction for ...

