Municipal – Zoning Violations – Short-Term Rentals – Damages Evidence

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 2, 2021

Plaintiffs alleged that defendants’ short-term rentals violated Charleston ordinances and damaged plaintiffs; however, plaintiffs presented no evidence of their damages. An affidavit by plaintiffs’ chairman asserting $2.2 million in damages was insufficient in that he provided no explanation for how he determined what the approximate value of the property would be if there were no ...

