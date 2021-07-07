Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Former Fifth Circuit Solicitor disbarred (access required)

Former Fifth Circuit Solicitor disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan July 7, 2021

Attorney: Daniel Edward Johnson Location: Blythewood Bar membership: Member since 1998 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on July 7 Background: On Sept. 18, 2018, Johnson was indicted by a federal grand jury on 26 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy, and theft of federal funds, and on Sept. 20, 2018, he was indicted by the state grand jury on three ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo