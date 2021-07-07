Quantcast
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Sumter attorney suspended for three years (access required)

Sumter attorney suspended for three years (access required)

By: David Donovan July 7, 2021

Attorney: Suzanna Rachel MacLean Location: Sumter Bar membership: Member since 2012 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on July 7, retroactive to the date of her interim suspension Background: Following a traffic stop in July 2018, MacLean was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance. MacLean failed to notify ...

