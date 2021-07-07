Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Supreme Court / Taxation – County ‘Fees’ – Real Property – Value Enhancement – Insufficient Showing (access required)

Taxation – County ‘Fees’ – Real Property – Value Enhancement – Insufficient Showing (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 7, 2021

The respondent-county has failed to show that its “road maintenance fee” or its “telecommunications fee” benefits the fee-payers in any manner different from members of the general public. Therefore, the “fees” are actually taxes, which the county was not permitted to impose absent authorization by the General Assembly. We reverse the determination by the lower court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo