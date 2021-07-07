Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Undiagnosed tongue cancer leads to $2M verdict  (access required)

Undiagnosed tongue cancer leads to $2M verdict  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher July 7, 2021

  A York County jury has awarded $2 million to a man whose tongue cancer was misdiagnosed as tooth trauma, leading to several painful, disfiguring surgeries, his attorneys report. The plaintiff’s recovery was ultimately reduced to $1.2 million due to comparative fault.  John Kassel and Theile McVey of Columbia represented 61-year-old Tom Lovelace, whose local dentist referred him to oral surgeon Dr. Mark ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo