Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Mom of man who died custody settles suit for $10M  (access required)

Mom of man who died custody settles suit for $10M  (access required)

By: David Baugher July 12, 2021

The mother of a mentally ill man who died in the Charleston County jail has reached a $10 million settlement with the county, the county sheriff’s office, and the city of North Charleston, her attorneys report.  “From everything we’ve researched, I think it is the largest civil rights settlement or judgment in the history of South ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo