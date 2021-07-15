Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Jury Trial Demand – Amended Answer – Same Facts (access required)

Civil Practice – Jury Trial Demand – Amended Answer – Same Facts (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 15, 2021

Neither party demanded a jury trial in their original pleadings. The trial court allowed defendant to amend its answer to assert counterclaims (for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and breach of contract) because its original answer already included issues of fraud and misrepresentation, so the amendment would not prejudice plaintiff. Furthermore, all of defendant’s new allegations involve ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo