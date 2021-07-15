Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Felony DUI – Blood Sample – Chain of Custody – Juror Concealment (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 15, 2021

After being injured in a head-on collision, defendant was air-lifted to a hospital, where his blood was drawn. The inconsistency between the times noted in the flight records and in the hospital’s records, as well as the discrepancy of 30 minutes between the blood draw and its delivery to the lab, go to the weight ...

