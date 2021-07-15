Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Question about illegal items in car wasn't improper (access required)

Criminal Practice – Question about illegal items in car wasn’t improper (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 15, 2021

Where a police officer asked two occupants in a stopped car whether there was “anything illegal” in the car, the motion to suppress firearms found in the car was denied because the question went to officer safety, given the time of night, the high drug area and the history and behavior of one of the ...

