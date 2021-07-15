Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Justice in all forms: A Q&A with attorney Jon Ozmint  (access required)

Justice in all forms: A Q&A with attorney Jon Ozmint  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher July 15, 2021

  Since his 1987 bar admission, Jon Ozmint has just about done it all. His duties have taken him from South Carolina to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and back. Ozmint spent more than 30 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, the U.S. Navy, and the Navy Reserve, wearing numerous military legal hats before retiring in 2011 as a Navy commander.    In 2003, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo