Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Rights / Civil Rights – Prison doctor wasn’t indifferent to diabetic’s needs (access required)

Civil Rights – Prison doctor wasn’t indifferent to diabetic’s needs (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 20, 2021

Where a doctor was aware of an incarcerated man’s medical needs, took steps to increase the patient’s blood sugar level monitoring and explained that he chose not to prescribe insulin because he was afraid of an overdose, he was granted summary judgment on the Eighth Amendment claim. Background Carey Hixson, a former inmate at Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo