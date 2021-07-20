Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Constitutional / Constitutional – N.C. abortion providers had standing to challenge law (access required)

Constitutional – N.C. abortion providers had standing to challenge law (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 20, 2021

Where North Carolina amended its statutes in 2015 to require an abortion be performed by a “qualified” physician and to narrow the definition of a medical emergency, those changes evidenced a continuing state interest in regulating abortion that, with the providers’ credible claim of prosecution, provided standing to abortion providers challenging the statutes. Background North Carolina abortion ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo