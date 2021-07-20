Quantcast
Labor/Employment – Notices on negotiations wasn't unfair labor practice

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 20, 2021

Where the manufacturing company posted notices about then-ongoing negotiations with the union, but did so in a straightforward manner that expressed its position without directly or indirectly soliciting employee action, it did not commit an unfair labor practice. Background Tecnocap LLC, petitioned for review of an order of the National Labor Relations Board, or NLRB, affirming the ...

