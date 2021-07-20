Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Chaos in Somalia tolls period for torture victim’s claim (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Chaos in Somalia tolls period for torture victim’s claim (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 20, 2021

Where a torture victim failed to file suit within the 10-year statute of limitations of the Torture Victim Protection Act of 1991, or TVPA, but his expert testified about chaos in Somalia after its dictator was defeated, and the danger to the plaintiff if he asserted a claim for human-rights violations, these extraordinary circumstances supported ...

