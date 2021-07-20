Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – School knew of student’s alleged assault of another (access required)

Tort/Negligence – School knew of student’s alleged assault of another (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 20, 2021

Where a high school student reported conduct that could be objectively understood as alleging sexual harassment to a school official with authority to address complaints of sexual harassment and to institute corrective measures, that establishes actual notice of such harassment for Title IX purposes even if the official was not subjectively aware that the alleged ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo