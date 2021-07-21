Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – SVP Commitment – Competency Evaluation – No Statutory Right – First Impression (access required)

Criminal Practice – SVP Commitment – Competency Evaluation – No Statutory Right – First Impression (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 21, 2021

The Sexually Violent Predator Act includes numerous safeguards to ensure an individual’s constitutional right to procedural due process; however, a competency hearing is not one of those safeguards. The trial court did not err in denying appellant’s motion for a competency evaluation prior to his sexually violent predator (SVP) commitment proceeding. We affirm appellant’s commitment. In 1999, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo