Home / Top Legal News / Illegal U-turn leads to $4.4M settlement   (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher July 22, 2021

  A 74-year-old man who was injured in a vehicle crash has settled his lawsuit for $4.4 million, his attorneys report.  Paul Hammack and Jamie Ackermann of the Hammack Law Firm in Greenville represented the man, a Marine Corps veteran whose name was withheld pursuant to a confidentiality agreement. Hammack reports that their client T-boned a vehicle whose driver was attempting an illegal U-turn. Their ...

