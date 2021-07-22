Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / USC Law rolls out busload of advocacy  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher July 22, 2021

  The University of South Carolina School of Law has taken its show on the road, using a new, custom-made bus to haul students and volunteer attorneys to remote areas to deliver desperately needed legal services to underserved populations.   The Palmetto LEADER (Legal Advocacy and Education Resources) is a 40-foot, fully operational mobile law office complete with a waiting area, two ...

