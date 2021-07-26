Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / No competency hearing needed for commitment as sex predator (access required)

No competency hearing needed for commitment as sex predator (access required)

By: David Donovan July 26, 2021

A man who was committed to the South Carolina Department of Mental Health as a sexually violent predator didn’t have a due process right to a competency hearing before he was committed, the South Carolina Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled in a case of first impression. Thomas Griffin pleaded guilty but mentally ill to assault ...

