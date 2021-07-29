Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Degloving injury leads to $1M settlement  (access required)

Degloving injury leads to $1M settlement  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher July 29, 2021

A man who suffered a crushed hand after falling in front of a work truck has accepted a $1 million settlement, his attorneys report.   Stephen Samuels and Jason Reynolds of Columbia report that their client, Charlie Buckberry, and a coworker were working for Southern Roots Tree Service on Oct. 5, 2020 when they decided to go fishing during their lunch break.   Reynolds ...

