Construction worker hit by falling rebar settles case for $2.9M

Construction worker hit by falling rebar settles case for $2.9M  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 4, 2021

  A construction worker who was injured after being struck in the head by falling rebar has settled his negligence lawsuit for $2.9 million, his attorneys report.   Stephen Samuels and Jason Reynolds of Samuels Reynolds Law Firm in Columbia report that on March 22, 2018, their client, Travis Sarvis, was working for a general contractor in Myrtle Beach, building ...

