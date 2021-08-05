S.C. Treasurer’s Office returns $35.3 million in unclaimed property

The S.C. State Treasurer’s Office has returned $35.3 million in unclaimed property to state residents in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Each year, companies transfer millions of dollars to the state’s unclaimed property program when they are unable to locate the rightful owners. The treasurer’s office acts as custodian of the funds until the owners can be located.

The office currently has more than $700 million in unclaimed property for S.C. individuals, businesses and organizations, according to a news release.

“I always encourage people to search their names at least twice a year, as we’re always receiving new properties,” said S.C. State Treasurer Curtis Loftis, who has returned more than $260 million in unclaimed funds since taking office in 2011.

To check for any unclaimed property, visit treasurer.sc.gov.

Those who have received returned funds are asked to complete a brief survey sharing feedback about their customer service experience and how the funds have helped them. A recipient from Anderson said she was able to purchase new tires for her car, while an Aiken woman helped cover funeral expenses for her brother. A Green Pond resident applied more than $1,000 in returned funds to help his small business weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Getting these funds back to the rightful owners has been a priority of mine since 2011, and I continue to be humbled by the people who share their stories about how these funds have changed their lives for the better,” Loftis said.