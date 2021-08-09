Quantcast
Anderson attorney resigns in lieu of discipline (access required)

By: David Donovan August 9, 2021

Attorney: Candy M. Kern Location: Anderson Bar membership: Member since 2002 Disciplinary action: Resigned in lieu of discipline on Aug. 4 Background: Kern submitted a motion to resign in lieu of discipline after facing three disciplinary complaints related to her role in an illegal scheme of inducing veterans to sell their retirement or disability benefits in exchange for cash ...

