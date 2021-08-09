Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Columbia attorney, former legislator, resigns in lieu of discipline (access required)

Columbia attorney, former legislator, resigns in lieu of discipline (access required)

By: David Donovan August 9, 2021

Attorney: James H. Harrison Location: Columbia Bar membership: Member since 1977 Disciplinary action: Resigned in lieu of discipline on Aug. 4 Background: Harrison, a former state legislator, was convicted of perjury and statutory and common law misconduct in office in 2018. On Jan. 20, the South Carolina Supreme Court affirmed the conviction for perjury and order that the misconduct ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo