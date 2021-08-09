Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – Jury Instructions – ‘Intent’ – Motive (access required)

Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – Jury Instructions – ‘Intent’ – Motive (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 9, 2021

During deliberations on a charge of attempted murder, the jury asked the trial court to define “intent.” Defendant maintained that his gun “went off” accidentally. Since attempted murder is a specific intent crime, the trial court erred by charging the jury “when the intent to do an act that violates the law exists, motive becomes ...

