Ga. attorney reinstated in S.C. (access required)

Ga. attorney reinstated in S.C. (access required)

By: David Donovan August 9, 2021

Attorney: Gregory Payne Sloan Location: Canton, Georgia Bar membership: Member since 1996 Disciplinary action: Reinstated to the practice of law on Aug. 4 Background: Sloan was suspended from the practice of law for three years in January 2020, retroactive to the date of his interim suspension. Sloan had falsified his time while reporting his billable hours, been untruthful with ...

