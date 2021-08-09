Quantcast
Greenville attorney resigns in lieu of discipline (access required)

By: David Donovan August 9, 2021

Attorney: George Eugene Lafaye IV Location: Greenville Bar membership: Member since 1996 Disciplinary action: Resigned in lieu of discipline on Aug. 4 Background: Lafaye submitted a motion to resign in lieu of discipline after facing a disciplinary complaint alleging he persistently failed to communicate with a client and failed to diligently handle the client's legal matter. Lafaye acknowledged that ...

