Laurens Co. magistrate’s interim suspension lifted (access required)

By: David Donovan August 9, 2021

Magistrate: Mareno Cyrus Foggie Location: Laurens County Bar membership: Not a member of the bar Disciplinary action: Foggie’s interim suspension was lifted on Aug. 4. Background: On July 18, 2918, Foggie was placed on interim suspension following his arrest on a criminal charge. The criminal charge was dismissed by the State on June 28, 2019. On June 21, 2021, ...

