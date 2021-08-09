Quantcast
Real Property – Inverse Condemnation – Affirmative Act – Statute of Limitations – Stormwater Pipe Reconnection (access required)

Real Property – Inverse Condemnation – Affirmative Act – Statute of Limitations – Stormwater Pipe Reconnection (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 9, 2021

There is a genuine issue of material fact as to whether the defendant-city committed an affirmative, positive, aggressive act when—after an unrelated sewer project led to the disconnection of the city’s stormwater pipes from the catch basin that leads to a pipe running under the plaintiff-landowner’s property—the city reconnected its stormwater pipes to the catch ...

